Boone Judge/Executive Sworn in as President of National County Group

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore was sworn in this week as president of the National Association of Counties (NACo) as the organization's 85th annual business meeting concluded Monday.

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) performed the swearing-in ceremony.

“I am honored to lead the National Association of Counties as we face historic opportunities along with tremendous challenges,” said Moore. “The work of America’s counties is more important than ever, especially as we face the current public health and economic crisis.”

In his inaugural remarks, Moore outlined his presidential priority, the LEAD (Leadership, Education, Action and Development) initiative. Through this focus, he hopes to enrich the public’s understanding of county government, equip county officials with new and enhanced leadership skills, encourage up-and-coming stars in the county workforce and inspire young people to pursue county public service opportunities, according to a news release.

“It is a critical time. But it is our time. It is time for America's county officials to lead,” Moore said.

Active in NACo since 2012, Moore previously served as chair of NACo’s Transportation Policy Steering Committee and its Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee. He also served as co-chair of the National City-County Task Force on the Opioid Epidemic and is the executive liaison to NACo’s Rural Action Caucus Steering Committee.

Moore, who was first elected judge/executive in Boone Co. in 1998, is the son of a former sheriff in Pendleton County. He is also a past chairman of St. Elizabeth Healthcare board of trustees and serves as president of the Kentucky Association of Counties.

NACo’s Annual Business Meeting was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 1,000 county leaders and partners from across the country participated.

-Staff report