Braxton Brewery Expanding Into Cincinnati

Braxton Brewing Company is expanding across the Ohio River.

The Covington-based brewer announced Tuesday that it is opening in the Pendleton/Over-the-Rhine area of downtown Cincinnati in a space occupied by 3 Points Urban Brewery.

According to the announcement, the move will allow Braxton's expansion while Hickory Wald, the previous owners of 3 Points, will maintain its focus on Nation Kitchen + Bar.

Braxton also operates in Covington, Newport, and Ft. Mitchell.

The announcement indicated that the acquisition "affirms 3 Points Urban Brewery’s desire to find a long-term partner who is committed to playing a role in the fabric of the thriving Over-The-Rhine community overall."

“It’s incredible to finally have a location and a home in Cincinnati proper,” said Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing. “Since we’ve opened our doors, we have always felt we had two homes – one in Covington and one in Cincinnati. Now, we actually do. Our future looks bright, and for that, we’re grateful.”

“We’re proud of the way we’ve seen 3 Points grow in Pendleton, and even more excited to watch Braxton help take this location to another level,” said Hickory Wald principal Jack Weston.

“Our focus has always been on positively transforming the community. Attracting a premier brewing company like Braxton into 3 Points is a testament to Pendleton’s growth," said Bobby Maly, CEO of the Model Group and developer of the Broadway Street revitalization in Pendleton. "I can’t wait to see how Braxton boosts the best of what is there already in Nation, Boomtown, Urbana and Pendleton Parlor.”

-Staff report