CVG Airport Has Lowest Air Fares in Region

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport has the lowest air fares when compared to its regional competitors, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Transportation looking at the first quarter of 2020.

CVG ranked #78 nationally, with the #1 airport having the highest air fare among the top one hundred domestic airports.

The average fare here was $316, compared to the national average of $336.

By comparison, Indianapolis ranked #61 at $333, Columbus at #52 with $350, Louisville #31 with $370, and Dayton #3 with an average fare of $430.

CVG’s average airfare for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. In 2019, CVG served more than 9.1 million passengers.

“CVG’s latest airfare ranking reflects this community’s support of airline options and low fares,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG. “As our community returns to flying again, CVG and our airline partners are educating travelers on what to expect throughout their journey and how to fly healthy.”

-Staff report