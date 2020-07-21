Kenton Officer Fires at Fleeing Suspect Who Rammed Cruiser

A Kenton County Police officer opened fire on a suspect that allegedly rammed a car into the police officer's cruiser.

It happened in the South Covington area of Hands Pike and Madison Pike.

Just after 10 p.m. Kenton County officers were called to help locate a vehicle that had reportedly fled a different police agency.

When the vehicle was located in South Covington, it was stopped. According to a news release, as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the cruiser.

The officer then drew his firearm, a news release said, and fired at the driver, who then fled on foot.

The suspect has not yet been captured.

This case is under investigation by the Kenton County Police Department.

-Staff report