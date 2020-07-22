Annual Backpacks Event Takes Form of Lottery this Year

The annual Backpacks & Breakfast event won't take place as usual this year, due to the pandemic.

Instead, organizers are hosting what they call a sweepstakes to place backpacks filled with school supplies into the hands of children who need them.

Because of concerns about spreading COVID-19, the Backpacks & Breakfast event that Northern Kentucky Harvest has hosted annually for the past nineteen years will instead turn to a free lottery open to students from low-income families in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

To receive a backpack, families need to register by July 30. A total of 912 backpacks filled with grade-appropriate school supplies will be given away to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Frisch’s, which in past years has provided a free breakfast to all who attended the event in Covington’s Goebel Park, will contribute coupons good for a free kid’s meal in each backpack distributed.

To register for the 2020 Backpacks & Breakfast lottery, email the following information to [email protected]: parent/guardians’ name, address, email, and phone number; and student’s name, school, and grade level.

“We’re emphasizing that people need to sign up for backpacks this year before the give-away weekend,” said Paul Gottbrath, Harvest’s board president. “That’s the biggest change.”

After the drawing for the backpacks is completed on July 31, families receiving backpacks will be notified and given instructions on picking them up. Distribution will take place on Aug. 8-9 in the parking lot of Be Concerned, 1100 Pike St., Covington. Be Concerned along with Brighton Center, a partner in the Backpacks and Breakfast event for the past two decades, will use a “car-hop” model for the two-day backpack distribution. Families will drive in and remain in their cars as volunteers take their information and give it to runners who will fill backpack orders.

-Staff report