Edgewood to Seek More than $600,000 in CARES Act Funds

The City of Edgewood will seek $627,959 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help pay salaries for first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Administrator Brian Dehner said that some equipment in the city would also qualify for the funds, but he expects that the city would only be eligible for that amount.

The funds are expected to be available through December.

The city also plans to proceed with its park concert series, with the next scheduled for July 28 at 7 p.m. featuring the Mistics, an R&B and pop group.

An Elvis tribute is scheduled for August 4 at Presidents Park.

On August 9, Edgewood residents will receive two free games at the putt-putt course in Erlanger.

The mayor's golf outing is scheduled for August 14 at Twin Oaks in Latonia.

-Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor