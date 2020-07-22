Florence to Have Earlier Council Meetings, Swears in New Officer

Boone County Circuit Court Judge J.R. Schrand and Boone County Circuit Court Clerk David Martin updated the Florence city council on the status of the courts and state offices here.

Judge Schrand explained that court cases were able to continue amid the pandemic with the help of virtual meeting software like Skype and Zoom, while some others take place in person, and others by phone.

Martin told council that he would not open his office in Florence until the state Supreme Court restores its staff, which was cut by half due to the pandemic.

Driver's road testing has resumed, he said, as has driver's permit testing. The number to call to schedule the driving test is 859-448-2920.

In other business, council is set to move its start time from 6:30 to 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. A second reading to codify the move is scheduled for July 28, and the new start time will begin with the August meetings.

Anthony McMahon was sworn in as the newest Florence Police. Police Chief Tom Grau said McMahon came from Louisville Metro Police where he spent between four and five years. McMahon also served as a Marine in three combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. His family was present to watch him being sworn in.

Mayor Diane Whalen also talked about masks, which are being worn to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We recognize that perhaps it's the right thing to do," she said. "If it slows the virus, then it is worth it. It isn't fun, wearing a mask, especially talking into a microphone, but we need to use common sense, and be a good citizen. That's my five cents worth on the soapbox."

-Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor