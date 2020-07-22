Louisville Man Wanted for Ramming Kenton Co. Police Cruiser

Kenton County Police identified a suspect following an incident Tuesday in which an officer opened fire.

As previously reported, county officers were assisting another agency in locating a suspect in a vehicle who fled from them. That vehicle was located near Madison and Hands pikes, and when a county officer approached the suspect, that suspect backed up his car and rammed the officer's cruiser.

The officer opened fire, but the suspect got away, police said.

On Wednesday, police identified that suspect as David J. Hammond, 26, of Louisville.

He was originally observed by police running a red light at KY 3035 and Richardson Road but he allegedly fled from an officer and ran a second red light at 3035 and KY 17.

He finally stopped at Worthington Road in Covington before ramming the police cruiser.

Hammond is still on the run and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Hammond is charged with two counts of first degree wanton endangerment, one count of first degree fleeing/evading police, one count of reckless driving, two counts of running a red light, and one count of first degree attempted assault of a police officer.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David J. Hammond is asked to contact the Kenton County Police Department at 859-392-1940 or Kenton County Emergency

Communications (dispatch) at 859-356-3191.

-Staff report