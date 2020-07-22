Ludlow Schools Announce Reopening Plans with Morning, Afternoon Schedules

Ludlow Independent Schools released its reopening plan on Wednesday.

The plan allows for a pair of options, and leaves control in parents' hands, depending on how safe they feel returning their children to the classroom as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Kentucky.

Parents need to choose by July 31, however.

The first option allows for students to attend either a morning or afternoon classroom session, Monday through Thursday, with the rest of the day's studies continued at home and online.

Students will be expected to report to school on Friday, August 28, and Friday, September 4, before Fridays become regular at-home learning days starting on September 11.

A second option allows for full-time virtual learning. All online lessons require students to sign on every day at a specific time. Students will watch teacher instructional videos, complete work, and connect online.

Once a choice is made, that is the child's program for the quarter.

Parents can then reevaluate the situation and change their child's option if they want to.

The morning session is from 7:50 to 11:05 a.m. and students can arrive from 7:35 to 7:50 a.m. The afternoon sessions are from noon until 3:15 pm, and students can arrive from 11:45 a.m. until noon.

Upon arrival, students will have their temperature checked and any temperature over 100.4 will result in that child being sent back home.

Masks are required over students' noses and mouths.

A mask will be provided at the beginning of the year, or students can wear their own.

Elementary classes will concentrate mainly on language arts and math.

High School students will meet in periods 1, 2, and 3 on Mondays and Wednesdays, and periods 4, 5,and 6 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students in the morning session will receive breakfast and will eat it in their classrooms. Upon dismissal at 11:05 a.m., they will receive a lunch and a snack to take home.

Afternoon session students will receive lunch and be able to eat in the classroom.

When they are dismissed at 3:15 p.m., they will receive breakfast and a snack to take home.

On Friday, all students can pick up a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Oak Street entrance. Those students who are on all-virtual learning can pick up meals between 12:15 and 1:15 p.m.

"We ask for support with reinforcing the importance of mask wearing and proper hand washing," said Superintendent Michael Borchers. "We need everyone to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when within six feet of one another."

Hand sanitizing stations have been installed and more water fountains that are geared to filling water bottles are being installed throughout the schools. Common areas will be cleaned often throughout the day.

A back-up plan prepares the district for closing the campus entirely, if the governor or health department order it, or if the district sees a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

District families received letters this week asking them to choose their preferred path forward.

"We are asking students to remember their behavior motto, be safe, be respectful, be responsible, and we want parents to keep their child home if they aren't feeling well," Borchers said. "Don't hesitate to contact the school office if you are concerned or need assistance with the student's emotional, social or academic progress."

-Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor