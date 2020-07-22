New Ft. Mitchell Welcome Sign Honors Redwood

A new welcome sign was unveiled in Ft. Mitchell on Wednesday.

Heritage Bank sponsored the new sign which also pays tribute to Redwood Rehabilitation Center, which has been located in the city for 67 years.

“Redwood’s commitment to providing educational, therapeutic and vocational services to children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities has made our community better,” said Lee Scheben, Heritage Bank president. “As a leading community bank, we appreciate how nonprofits like Redwood enrich our quality of life and assist our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The new sign is located in Dixie Highway.

“We started serving seven children in the first year and now provide 20 services to a total of about 800 children and adults each year through the assistance of about 160 employees,” said John Francis, Redwood executive director and CEO. “We greatly appreciate the tremendous community support we’ve received over the years.”

-Staff report

Photo: Ft. Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg; H. David Wallace, chairman and CEO Heritage Bank; Lee Scheben, Heritage Bank president; and John Francis, CEO of Redwood.