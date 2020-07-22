Thomas More Announces New Class in Athletic Hall of Fame

Thomas More University announced the ten members of its 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame.

The university will have a special recognition as the 2000 baseball team will be honored as the Team of Distinction.

The inductees are scheduled to be recognized on Friday, October 30 with a ceremony on the Thomas More campus in Crestview Hills.

The inductees

Nicole (Dickman) Rice (’11)

Rice was a four-time D3hoops.com All-Great Lakes Region selection and four-time All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) selection, including three-times as a first team selection. She ranks second in career rebounds at Thomas More (887), finished her career second and is currently fourth in career scoring (1,535 points) and finished second and is currently fifth in career field goals made (586). Rice is fourth in career free-throws attempted (454) and fifth in career free-throws made (310).

Domonique Hayden (’14)

Hayden was a two-time All-American, four-time All-Region selection, four-time first team All-PAC selection and three-time PAC Player of the Year. He was a 2014 Gagliardi Trophy semifinalist and led all of NCAA Division II in rushing yards (2,017) his junior year and as a senior led Division II in rushing touchdowns (25) and scoring (16.7 ppg.). Hayden holds the Thomas More career record in rushing yards (5,461), rushing average (6.6 ypc), rushing touchdowns (80), 100-yard rushing games (24) points (534), rushing touchdowns (89) and all-purpose yards (6,293).

Larry Israel (’65)

Israel was a four-year standout in both basketball and baseball. On the basketball court he had 493 career points, co-captain his senior season, led the team in scoring his junior season (12.2 ppg) and was a member of the WCPO’s first-ever College Tri-State All-Star Team as a junior. Israel played short stop on the baseball team and was a member of the 1965 team which won the school’s first-ever outright conference championship. His senior season he batted .347, was part of five double plays in the school’s first-ever no-hitter and made an unbelievable play in the second no-hitter in school history. Israel as a member of the Villa Players and was one of two sports editors of the yearbook, Triskele as well as being named a Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and College.

Allison (Long) Butler (’13)

Butler earned All-American, PAC Woman of the Year, CoSIDA Academic All-American, Jostens Trophy Finalist and PAC Player of the Year honors in 2013. She was a four-time All-PAC selection, including two-time first team selection) and two-time All-Great Lakes Region selection. Butler finished her career second and is currently fifth in career assists (363), was third and is now fourth in three-point field goals made (212), was third and is now fourth in three-point field goals attempted (510) and was third and is now sixth in career scoring (1,505).

Lucas Nare (’15)

Nare was Thomas More’s first-ever track & field student-athlete to qualify for the national championship as he qualified for the 100 and 200-meter dashes at the 2014 NCAA Division III Outdoor Championship. He was the PAC Indoor Track Most Valuable Player and was a nine-time PAC Champion. He holds the Thomas More indoor record in the 600-meter dash (6.98-seconds), 200-meter dash (21.96-seconds) and 400-meter dash (50.31-seconds) and the outdoor record in the 100-meter dash (10.59-seconds and 200-meter dash (21.17-seconds).

Aaron Osborne (’13)

Osborne was a NSCAA All-American and PAC Most Valuable Player in 2009. He was a four-time first team All-PAC selection. Osborne holds the Thomas More single-season record for goals (22), which he set in 2009. He also holds the Thomas More career record for goals (59) and points (132). Osborne is second in goals in an individual game (three), which he did twice.

Brad Steinmetz (’10)

Steinmetz was named an All-American and PAC Player of the Year in 2009. He was a three-time first team All-PAC selection and a two-time All-Region selection. Steinmetz finished he career with 326 career tackles (180 solo/146 assisted), 56 career tackles for a loss, 22 career sacks, three career interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Katie Sullivan (’13)

Sullivan was a four-time All-PAC selection, including first team on three occasions, and was an AVCA All-Region selection in 2011. She holds the Thomas More career record for hitting percentage at .326. Sullivan ranks third in season hitting percentage (.356) and fifth in career block assists (234). After her playing career she spent seven seasons on the Thomas More coaching staff, including serving as the co-interim head coach during the 2019 season.

Paul Uhl (’13)

Uhl was an ABCA All-American, Mideast Region Co-Pitcher of the Year and the PAC Pitcher of the Year in 2010 as well as being a three-time All-PAC selection. He pitched a no-hitter against Penn State-Behrend during the 2010 season. In the Thomas More career record book Uhl is second in starts (37), wins (24) and shutouts (three), fifth in earned run average (2.94), seventh in inning pitched (220.1) and ninth in career strikeouts (152). He is first in season wins (10), season innings pitched (81.1) and second in season starts (13).

Brittany (Wegman) Armstrong (’12)

Armstrong was a power hitter for the Saints and was a three-time All-Central Region selection, four-time first team All-PAC selection and the 2010 PAC Player of the Year. She is still tied for most career home runs (40) at Thomas More and currently holds the career record for runs scored (142). Armstrong finished his career first and is currently third in career runs batted-in (144), was second and is now fourth in career batting average (.400), was second and is now fifth in career doubles (39) and was second is currently sixth in hits (185).

Teams of Distinction

2000 Baseball Team

The 2000 Thomas More baseball team was coached by Todd Asalon had a 32-13 record, which was a single-season record for wins in a season at the time and made the program’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division III Championship. The Saints were a fifth seed in the Mideast Regional played at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

During the season, the team got off to a 27-4 start and were ranked No. 25 in the nation after winning 19-of-20 games at one time during the season.

