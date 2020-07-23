611 New COVID-19 Cases in Kentucky; “Today is one of the highest days we’ve had."

611 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear during his daily update on the coronavirus in the state. He said that 21 of those cases involved children aged five and younger.

“This week we have seen some of our highest number of cases of the coronavirus going all the way back to the start of dealing with this pandemic in Kentucky on March 6,” said Beshear. “These results ought not to make us panic but it also ought to make us get back into the habits that we know help defeat this virus.”

The state has seen a total of 25,147 total cases since the pandemic began.

“Today is one of the highest days we’ve had. Let’s remember every day with a high number of cases is a day we don’t want to have,” said Beshear. “We continue to see hospital systems in the states to our south running out of ICU beds.”

Seven additional deaths were reported to be related to COVID-19. Beshear noted that among the latest victims were a 49-year old woman from Fayette County, a 57-year old woman from Jefferson County, and a 60-year old woman from Casey County.

“We’re reporting seven deaths today, and the spread in ages ought to tell us something. The way we need to look at this is everybody can get this virus. No one is immune,” said Beshear.

684 people have died in Kentucky from COVID-19-related causes.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 565,490 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.94%.

At least 7,046 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The state also announced that all staff at congregate residential settings serving older or disabled adults will get a molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 at least every 14 days. Staff who test positive will be tested again for confirmation, and symptomatic residents will also be tested.

From August through the end of 2020, the state anticipates that 65,000 tests per month will be conducted in these facilities, which include: nursing facilities, nursing homes, intermediate care facilities, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, personal care homes and assisted living communities. The testing will be conducted by clinical labs that the state pays directly.

