Ft. Mitchell Mayor Joins Tri-ED Board

Ft. Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman was named to the board of the Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) for a one-year term.

He replaces Highland Heights Mayor Greg Meyers whose term expired at the end of June.

Hehman is in his second term as mayor of the Kenton County city and was named 2019 Elected Official of the Year by the Kentucky League of Cities, where he also serves on the board of directors. Hehman also serves on the board of directors for the Ohio Kentucky Indiana (OKI) Regional Council of Governments.

The mayor founded Furlong Building in 2010 and serves as president and CEO of the Erlanger-based design/construction firm.

“We welcome Mayor Hehman to the Tri-ED board of directors,” said Bob Heil, chair of the Tri-ED board of directors, in a news release. “The City of Fort Mitchell is home to a wide range of businesses and Mayor Hehman brings a deep understanding of the Norther Kentucky region and business community to Tri-ED’s board. We also thank Mayor Meyers for his service and active participation on the Tri-ED board.”

“I am deeply honored to be appointed to the Tri-ED board, joining our region’s leaders in advancing economic development, regional growth and a thriving business climate in Northern Kentucky,” said Hehman, in a statement. “Tri-ED has provided the citizens of Northern Kentucky a sound return on investment by attracting major employers and supporting the growing business community of our region. I am proud to participating in helping to shape the future of Northern Kentucky.”

Tri-ED is governed by a twenty-three-member board of directors, comprised of business and community leaders, who are unpaid volunteers. Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann nominated Mayor Hehman to the Tri-ED board.

On a rotating basis, the judge/executive from each county nominates a mayor from the county for a one-year term. The nominating committee, including the judge/executives from Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, board chair, vice chair, treasurer and secretary, approves nominees who are then considered and appointed by the full board of directors.

