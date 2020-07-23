New Vintage and Rare Bourbon Shop Opens in Covington

Revival Vintage Bottle Shop brings to Covington a collection of hundreds of rare and vintage bottlers, curated by a bourbon expert.

The new endeavor, located at 5 East Eighth Street, Revival will offer handmade products, a subscription membership program that includes a monthly gift box with tasting samples, member-only events, and pre-release notices on newly acquired bottles before they are sold to the public.

The business was created by Shannon Smith, an attorney and current Covington city commissioner, Katie Meyer, former executive director of Renaissance Covington and daughter of Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, and Brad Bonds, a professional "dusty hunter", someone who seeks out rare bourbons.

According to a news release, Revival is the first location in Northern Kentucky where vintage or rare spirit collectors can legally buy and sell bottles, and it will also offer professional bottle valuations. In the future, it plans to assist with bottle exchanges.

“The vintage spirits law enables us to buy bottles from private collectors and offer the general public an opportunity to legally purchase and sell unique and rare spirits many seek but will likely never find,” said Smith. “We are excited for the opportunity to offer vintage bourbons and other spirits by the package and by the pour alongside their modern counterparts.”

Revival is a destination for the bourbon curious and longtime collectors alike, the owners said.

“The bourbon, and spirits, community loves to learn – from barrels to bottles, process to tastings,” said Bonds. “The intersection of education and a uniquely curated experience is what sets Revival apart. We’re not giving tasting tours. Each individual’s tasting experience will be crafted around their questions, interests and general curiosities.”

After securing its location in 2019 the new downtown business was originally scheduled to open in the spring but was delayed by COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has presented its fair share of challenges for small business owners,” said Meyer. “However, it has also presented new opportunities and allowed us to improve our e-commerce model to better serve clients where they are most comfortable.”

“Not only are we fortunate to have such a business opening during this pandemic, but we are excited about the fact that this a new type of bourbon experience that does not exist elsewhere in the region,” said Tom West, City of Covington economic development director. “This is yet another example of how the best minds in Covington always put an original spin on a business concept to create a customer experience that will be uniquely Covington.”

Revival’s retail hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Tastings, for a group of eight or less are by appointment only, 6-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or 6-8 p.m. Sunday. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, only 21 people are permitted in Revival’s retail space at one time and visitors are required to wear masks. For more information, visit revivalky.com.

