In Ky., Second-Highest Total COVID-19 Cases; Highest Positivity Rate

Kentucky reported its second-highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with its highest-ever positivity rate.

During his daily press briefing, Governor Andy Beshear said that there were 797 newly confirmed cases in the state, bringing the Commonwealth's total to 25,931 since the pandemic began.

"What it means is we are continuing to see an increase and a growth that we absolutely have to stop,” said Beshear. “And we’ll be watching these very carefully through the weekend and if we do not see the numbers come down, we going to have a series of recommendations and steps that we’ll need to take next week.”

Nineteen new cases involved children aged five and under.

“Let’s make sure that we’re more committed than ever,” said Beshear. “Let’s make sure that we are not violating these basic rules that we know can help us. Let’s make sure we realize that each and every one of our actions can impact someone else. And let’s just realize that this thing is escalating in Kentucky, that we’re seeing more cases than we ever imagined before. And now is the time for everybody to recognize the severity of the situation that we’re in.”

Seven new deaths were reported, bringing the state's death to 691. Friday's death total included an 81-year old man from Boone County.

“Again, how we manage this crisis, whether we can bring down cases is going to determine how many lives we lose,” said Beshear. “It’s going to determine what economic impact we have going forward because our reopening and our economy are now tied to how well we deal with this virus. And it’s going to be directly related to when we can get our kids back in school for in-person classes.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 574,233 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.28%, the highest ever reported in Kentucky.

At least 7,396 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report