Bellevue Superintendent, Board Discuss Decision to Use NTI to Open

The Bellevue board of education met last Wednesday and discussed its school reopening plan.

The district announced that it would start the new school year will full non-traditional instruction (NTI) rather than in-person learning.

The district collected survey results from families and staff and Superintendent Robb Smith said that those results, along with information from Governor Andy Beshear, and the latest COVID-19 numbers were considered in the decision.

"The staff survey was optimistic," Smith said. "We could get things ready, and I have no doubt we could keep our kids safe. We could meet 100 percent of the guidelines today, but with things changing daily, could we keep meeting the guidelines? If one kid got sick, that's one kid too many. It was a tough decision, but I don't think we are ready."

Sports teams continue to practice but Smith said that he was uncertain whether the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) would allow athletic competition to move much more forward.

"It doesn't look great, but I'm optimistic," Smith said.

Meanwhile, the district will continue to use its learning management systems, Edgenuity and Odyssey, which provide pre-made lessons for teachers that can be customized for the curriculum. Bellevue has used Edgenuity for the past six years and Smith said that it would help teachers virtually or in the classroom.

The board also approved the cafeteria prices and the school fees that are consistent with past years.

The district is participating in a new program funded by a state to provide fresh fruits and vegetables.

Grandview Elementary is eligible to apply for the grant, and the board approved the participation.

Smith said that this is a new program, and that the district is excited to take part in it.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor