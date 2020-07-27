BenchMark Physical Therapy Opens New Location in Ft. Mitchell

BenchMark Physical Therapy opened its third Northern Kentucky location this month at 2501 Dixie Highway, Suite 8 in Fort Mitchell.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce joined the practice for a ribbon-cutting last week.

The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic can be reached at 859-331-1179.

Clinic director Danny Bartlett earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Marymount University. He is certified in dry needling and in spinal manipulative therapy.

BenchMark also operates area clinics in Florence and Union.

BenchMark (BenchMarkPT.com), part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

