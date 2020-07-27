Deadline Extended for NKY Slow Streets Project Contest

The deadline has been extended for the NKY Slow Streets Project contest in response to the limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest is sponsored by the Devou Good Foundation (DGF) and aims to improve the safety on all roads for all users in Northern Kentucky.

The contest emphasizes quick-install, low-cost fixes such as signage, trees, pavement markings, speed cushions, curb extensions, pedestrian safety islands, and improving visibility/sight distance.

"I'm excited to resume the slow streets contest. We've noticed an influx of new users on the streets since the pandemic began and it's highlighted how important pedestrian and multi-modal infrastructure really is," said Slow Streets Project co-chair Jeremy Worley. "The Slow Streets Contest is a great way for citizens or community groups to make a significant change to improve the safety of their streets. If you know of an unsafe or dangerous roadway condition in your area I encourage you to read up on this contest, reach out to us and see how we can help make your streets safer."

Qualifying groups and organizations in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties can enter. The winners of the contest will receive expertise, labor, management, and materials to make the winning project(s) become reality. $50,000 in available funds to purchase traffic-calming materials will be awarded to up to three applicants. The application is available at www.visionzeronky.org/slowstreets.

Organizers relaunched the contest as more people in Northern Kentucky head outside for recreation during the pandemic.

-Staff report