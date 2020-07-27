Retiring Planning Director Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Dennis Gordon is set to retire as executive director of Kenton County Planning & Development Services (PDS), but before his departure, he received an honor from the Kentucky chapters of the American Planning Association (KAPA).

Gordon has worked in community planning for 45 years, and received his award last Friday.

"I want to thank Dennis Gordon for his many years of service and dedication to PDS. He has been a great leader for planning and zoning in Kenton County. Congratulations on your retirement,” said Crestview Hills Mayor Paul Meier, who serves on the PDS management board.

Gordon received the William Bowdy Award, named for his predecessor at PDS, who served at what was previously known as the Northern Kentucky Area Planning Commission. Bowdy served from 1970 to 2002. NKAPC became PDS in 2014.

Gordon has contributed numerous published articles and spoken at national, state, and local organizations on topics such as citizen engagement, zoning flexibility, and planning for community growth throughout his tenure.

After years as the executive director of Allen County, In. Department of Planning Services and as an adjunct urban planning professor at Ball State University, he began his role as the executive director of PDS in 2002.

Upon his arrival at PDS he introduced an agency-wide mission statement and core values to help set a clear direction for staff.

Among the numerous new programs Gordon initiated, PDS staff redeveloped Kenton County’s comprehensive plan, which was the very first such plan in the nation to only exist online.

Gordon is set to be replaced by Sharmili Reddy, who previously served at PDS before becoming city administrator in Fort Mitchell.

-Staff report