Three from Thomas More Named to All-Decade Team

Three former Thomas More University women's basketball stars were named to the D3hoops.com Second Women's Basketball All-Decade Team (2010-2020).

They are Sydney Moss (2016), Madison Temple (2019), and Abby Owings (2018)

Moss and Temple were first team selections and Owings was a third team selection.

From Thomas More University:

Moss dominated Division III from the moment she arrived, leading Thomas More on an undefeated run that ended when she suffered a knee injury in the 2014 Elite 8 against Whitman. She followed up that sophomore season in which she won Player of the Year with an even better junior campaign. In 2014-15, Moss was the consensus Player of the Year, the nation's leading scorer in the regular season and set the NCAA Division III Tournament scoring record. It was one of the best individual seasons in college basketball ever. Her senior season was great, too. She led the Saints to an undefeated season and national championship, was named Player of the Year a third time and selected as the Tournament's Most Outstanding Player again. That 2016 Thomas More squad is one of just two to hold the No. 1 ranking from preseason through the national time game.

In 2018-2019, Temple swept all the major national awards -- Player of the Year, NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player and Jostens Trophy winner. She was the leading scorer on an undefeated national championship team that played a Globetrotter-like season. After leaving the Presidents Athletic Conference, Thomas More put together a non-conference schedule in which it played multiple ranked teams on the road in a short period of time to compensate for the lack of a conference schedule. A complete package, Temple was the rare six-foot guard at this level who could handle the ball against the press, create for her teammates by passing from the point or score on her own. She finished as Thomas More's all-time leader in points, assists and made free throws. Thanks to Temple, Thomas More finished its time in NCAA Division III as national champions.

Owings's career overlapped with two of Division III's all-time greats in Sydney Moss and Madison Temple, but her own talent and accomplishments should not be overlooked. As a sophomore Owings had an All-American season and won a national championship with Moss. When the Saints beat Tufts in the 2016 national title game, in front of the largest crowd to watch a Division III women's basketball championship, Owings led the team in scoring. Then, before Temple emerged as the next Player of the Year, Owings was a first-team All-American and conference MVP in 2017. She finished her career with another Final Four appearance, her third in four years. The 5-foot-2 dynamo was tenacious and fearless, using her speed to get the Saints' offense running and her grit to rebound well above her height. She was also a great scorer, setting Thomas More's career mark with 1,789 points. Owings is Exhibit A that heart and talent are more important than size.

Thomas More was the only school that had three representatives on the all-decade team. The Saints won three national titles on the hardwood and finished as national semifinalist another season during this decade.

-Staff report

Photo: Sydney Moss (via TMU)