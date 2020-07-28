Diocese of Covington Pushes Back Start-Date for Schools

The Diocese of Covington announced that it will delay the opening of the new school year to August 17, following a recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear that schools not open until the middle of the month for in-person instruction.

The diocese had previously announced last week its intention to resume in-person learning on August 10, with measures in place designed to protect students and staff from COVID-19.

“We respect Governor Beshear’s recommendation and are postponing the Diocese of Covington’s schools start dates until August 17,” said Diocese of Covington Superintendent of Catholic Schools Mike Clines.

The calendar adjustment for each school, he said, will be made and communicated to parents by the school principal.

“Our principals, faculty and staff have been working diligently and are prepared to welcome students back to the school campus,” Clines said. “Without a doubt, it will take a community effort to safely begin and sustain in-person instruction this school year. I encourage everyone to continue making the health of our students, administrators, faculty and staff a priority by following the best practices that have been identified to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”

