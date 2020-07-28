Hehman Honey Goes from Hobby to Enterprise

Jude and Pete Hehman have turned their beekeeping hobby into an official enterprise.

Three years ago, bees and hives arrived at Falling Dove Farm, which the brothers own near Williamstown. Now Hehman Honey is marketing its pure raw honey with infused honey flavors, hot peppers and mint, through its website, hehmanhoney.com.

Jude and Katie Hehman and Pete and Kathy Hehman will lead the business.

Jude is mayor of Fort Mitchell and CEO of Furlong Building while Pete has experience in management and property operations and serves as superintendent at Furlong.

Katie serves as beekeeper.

“Spending more time getting back to nature, we are recognizing a dream come true with the launch of our Hehman Honey products,” said Pete Hehman. “We’re learning the important role bees play in our ecosystem, pollinating crops and producing honey which is a healthy alternative to refined sugar. Our honey is a pure, Kentucky Proud product and we’re excited to bring it to the marketplace.”

Three years of planting seasonal flowering fruit trees and blooming plants, provides the blossoms necessary for the bees to thrive on the farm.

“We have planted apple and pear trees for the springtime and sunflowers, blueberries, mint and lavender for the summer and fall seasons,” said Jude Hehman. “Our production is increasing, and we expect to produce over 2,000 pounds of honey this season. Our biggest, seller besides our raw honey, is our hot pepper-infused honey. We’ve also introduced mint and lavender-infused honeys for the summer season.”

Hehman Honey is working in collaboration with other area farmers to place hives on their farms which provides a pollination benefit and increased honey harvest for Falling Dove Farm.

Hehman Honey currently is operating 25 hives in Grant County.

