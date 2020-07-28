Man Indicted in Case Involving Death of Paige Johnson

A man was indicted Tuesday on two charges involving the 2010 disappearance of 17-year old Paige Johnson of Florence.

Jacob Bumpass, 32, was taken into custody in Clermont County, Oh., where he is being held on charges of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Johnson disappeared a decade ago and Bumpass was long-believed to be the last person to see her alive.

Over the years, multiple official searches have been launched to locate her remains but were never successful.

A hunter found Johnson's skeletal remains earlier this year near East Fork Lake State Park in Clermont County.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders is expected to release more information on Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

