COVID-19: 619 New Cases in Ky.; 44 in NKY; Positive Rate at 5.81%

Another 619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The state now has seen a total of 28,727 cases since pandemic began.

“The commonwealth is at war with the coronavirus. It’s going to take how long it takes. But we know if we don’t put our best effort forward, it will take the lives of our people, it will hurt our economy and it will impact the education that our kids get,” said Beshear. “This is probably the most significant challenge that most of us will face in our lifetimes. We’ve got to come together as a state. We all have to do what it takes.”

44 of those new cases were in the four-county region covered by the Northern Kentucky Health Department bringing the total in Kenton, Boone, Campbell, and Grant counties to 2,502.

Seventeen of the new cases across the state involve children aged 5 and under.

“It’s another day of tough news that we’re seeing across the country: whether it is Dr. Fauci warning that a number of states including us are poised for a significant outbreak, or high and even record-breaking numbers just to the south and all the way around us,” said Beshear. “That’s why we’re acting decisively. If we plateau again, it’s because of the hard work and willingness of people to wear facial coverings.”

Five additional deaths were recorded in the Commonwealth, bringing the state's total to 724.

“Let’s make sure we stop the spread because we know what follows high cases are high death counts,” said Beshear. “None of us, none of us, want to see that. Stopping this virus is what we do for those five families hurting today.”

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 609,989 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The testing positivity rate currently stands at 5.81%. At least 7,495 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

