Covington Restricts Riverside Parking Citing Late-Night Crowds

The City of Covington is restricting parking int he Licking Riverside neighborhood citing large crowds gathering late at night along Riverside Drive and in and around George Rogers Clark Park.

On-street parking will be prohibited between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in that area, though the ban does not apply to residents who have a parking permit.

The area is a popular gathering spot because of its sweeping views of the riverfront and Cincinnati skyline.

The city says the recent gatherings are in violation of public health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Federal and state health directives have made it clear that the gathering of large groups in close proximity is dangerous to the public's health, and the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky is bearing that out," City Manager David Johnston said.

The new restrictions - laid down through an executive order signed today by Mayor Joe Meyer - also reminds the public that city parks are open only from dawn until dusk.

It builds upon previous executive orders that limited the use of city parks during the pandemic.

The parking restriction begins Friday and is effective until Oct. 31, unless rescinded earlier. It applies to these streets:

All of Riverside Drive.

2nd Street, from Riverside Place to Shelby Street.

All of Shelby Street.

All of Kennedy Street.

Garrard Street, from Riverside Drive to 2nd Street.

All of Riverside Place.

-Staff report