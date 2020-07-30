Camp Springs is Focus of Next NKY History Hour

The Campbell County community of Camp Springs is the focus of a history lesson next week.

The Behringer-Crawford Museum continues its NKY History Hour virtual series on Wednesday, August 5, with Camp Springs native and Newport resident Mark Ramler talking about the small historic village.

Ramler, a founding partner of Mansion Hill Properties and president of the Newport Business Association, will discuss this distinctive area of our region in the museum’s weekly virtual presentation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. To register and participate, click here.

Camp Springs was settled in the mid-19th century by German immigrants who established farms, vineyards, and churches, and used stone from their land to construct architecturally distinct buildings.

Many of those structures are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Current property owners continue to preserve Camp Spring’s historical contribution to the region.

Ramler, who grew up in Camp Springs, earned his bachelor's degree in architecture and a master of historic preservation degree from the University of Kentucky. His graduate project, titled Camp Springs: Preservation and Design Guidelines, documents the area’s history and outlines ways to preserve its resources, serving as an aid to owners of historic properties and helping to promote the area’s rich history and growing agritourism culture. R

He has received several local and statewide preservation awards for his renovations and advocacy.



Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, vice president of the Behringer-Crawford Museum board of trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of Behringer-Crawford Museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public during this introductory period but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.

