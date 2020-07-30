TANK to Resume Fare Collection, Front-Door Boarding

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) will resume collection of fares and front-door boarding on all trips starting Monday, August 10.

TANK had stopped both in the earlier days of the pandemic.

Since then, all TANK buses have been outfitted with plexiglass shields as an effort to protect drivers and passengers from the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release, TANK suggested that riders download its transit app with EZ Fare, though cash and pre-paid passes will still be accepted.

Masks are required on all buses, and riders are encouraged to place as much as space as possible between each other.

Refunds for March Passes

Passes purchased and validated between March 1 and March 22 will be replaced with a like pass, TANK said. No cash refunds will be given but TANK will replace with a TANK fare media/pass that can be used after August 10.

In order to qualify, riders must return the validated/purchased pass to the TANK offices at 3375 Madison Pike between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Exchanges will be allowed through August 31.

After that time, no exchanges will be given.

