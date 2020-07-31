Cincinnati Cancels Riverfest; NKY Cities Already Pulled Out

Riverfest appears to be officially canceled after the City of Cincinnati announced Friday that it would not allow gatherings, beer sales, or fireworks on the riverfront due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cities of Covington, Newport, and Bellevue had already announced that they would not participate in the annual Labor Day weekend event that draws crowds in the hundreds of thousands according to some estimates.

The fireworks show is the largest draw of the weekend and takes place on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

"It's inconceivable that we would feel comfortable to have that kind of large gathering on the river a month from now, despite the fact our numbers are getting better," Mayor John Cranley said in a media event on Friday, according to reports.

-Staff report