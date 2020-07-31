COVID-19: 778 New Cases in Ky.; State's Total Tops 30,000

778 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky were announced on Friday by Governor Andy Beshear.

That brings the state's total to 30,151 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“The health and the lives of people around you, our economy and how fast we can build it back, and our ability to get our kids in school depend on you. Let’s beat COVID-19,” said Beshear.

23 of the new cases involved children aged five and under.

Beshear noted that positivity rate (the number of people tested positive against the number of tests conducted in a day) dropped again but remains above 5%, at 5.43.



“Our positivity rate has decreased for the third straight day. But, we still have too many cases and we need to do everything we can to try to decrease those. We’re also seeing an increase of patients in the ICU,” said Beshear.

Four additional deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 735.

As of Friday, there have been at least 629,706 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.43%. At least 7,481 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

