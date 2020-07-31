Substantiated Claims: Diocese of Covington Releases Names of Priests, Others

The Diocese of Covington released on Friday the names of priests, sisters, deacons, and lay employees facing now substantiated accusations of sexually abusing a minor or minors

The list is the product of a comprehensive and independent review of thousands of diocesan records dating back to 1950, the diocese said.

The move to review started in November 2018 when the National Review Board tasked all dioceses to conduct an independent review of all its files dating back to 1950, when possible, and to make those files public.

The Catholic church in the U.S. and around the world has seen countless cases of credible or proven sexual abuse by its staff members.

Fifteen years ago, the Diocese of Covington announced a settlement with victims of sexual abuse by paying out approximately $120 million.

Two former FBI agents, with a combined 50 years of investigative experience, began the Diocese of Covington file review in October 2019. They were given complete access to all diocesan records — including Chancery files, archival files, priest personnel files, and Safe Environment files — for full review, the diocese said on Friday.

"I can never apologize enough to those who have been harmed by any representative of the Church," Bishop Roger Foys said in a statement on the diocese's website. "I beg your forgiveness in the name of the Church. I give you my assurance that, to the best of my knowledge, there is no priest in public ministry in the Diocese of Covington who has abused a minor.

"I ask you to join me in praying for all those who were sexually abused as minors. I ask you also to pray for healing and reconciliation."

The list of credibly accused diocesan staff members includes some who served as teachers, principals, and in a variety of other roles.

The full statement from Foys and list of names can be viewed here.

