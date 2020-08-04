700 New Cases; 50-Year Old Kenton Man Among Dead

Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the commonwealth.

“This is a devastating virus, and it’s one that we have got to battle against, but we know how,” the Governor said.

As of 4 p.m. Aug. 4, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 32,197 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 700 of which were newly reported Tuesday. Eighteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including a 2-month-old and a 6-month-old in Jefferson County. In addition, a 1-year-old in Metcalfe County was positively diagnosed after being exposed to the coronavirus at church and recently traveled to Tennessee.

“We hope to see the trend we think we had over the past couple weeks continue, which is a slow of the growth,” the Governor said. “While today we have a higher number than we did at this time last week, we believe there is a general leveling off though today there are more cases than last week.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported seven new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 751 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Monday include a 53-year-old man from Calloway County; a 70-year-old man from Daviess County; two women, ages 45 and 69, and an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 50-year-old man from Kenton County; and a 95-year-old woman from Ohio County.

“That is seven more than we ever want to lose,” Gov. Beshear said. “Let me warn you that this is probably going to be a really tough month as far as our losses in Kentucky.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 650,093 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.24%. At least 8,406 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear continues to encourage all Kentuckians to take advantage of coronavirus testing being offered at more than 200 locations across the commonwealth.

“With us being in a time where we have had more cases than really ever before, though we certainly hope they are leveling out, we want to make sure that everyone out there can get a test,” the Governor said.

The Governor said there are many private testing sites across the commonwealth, including:

34 in Western Kentucky

65 in Eastern Kentucky

29 in Louisville and surrounding counties

30 in Northern Kentucky

34 in South Central Kentucky

38 in Lexington and Central Kentucky

He also highlighted new free COVID-19 testing that is being provided by University of Louisville Health and a new drive-through option in Northern Kentucky.

The testing is free and available seven days a week. Appointments are required. Starting Aug. 5, Kentuckians can call 502-588-0414 to sign up.

In Northern Kentucky, new drive-through testing will be offered starting Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Atlantic Corporate Center, 25 Atlantic Avenue, in Erlanger. The testing is free, but by appointment only, and will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 11, drive-up testing will be available at St. Elizabeth Imaging, 7200 Alexandria Pike, in Alexandria. The testing will be performed from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The testing is free, and no appointment or doctor’s order is required.

For additional information about each location, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

