City of Union Announces Grant Program to Help Small Businesses

Union's City Commission announced a program labeled the Union Small Business Grant Program at last night's regular council meeting. The program which can award up to $5,000 for expenditures related to business interruption as a result of forced closures stemming from COVID-19, aims at helping local businesses remain viable and strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The lifeblood of our communities is really our small businesses,” Mayor Larry Solomon said. “Through this program, we can help support this vital pillar of our community and ensure these proprietors make it through this pandemic.”

This grant program is a reimbursement program only. Only expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, or expenses related to keeping their employees and the public safe from infection with COVID-19 are eligible. To qualify, businesses must be located in the city limits of the City of Union, and meet other eligibility requirements. Complete details are available on the city's website.

Those interested can apply by picking up an application at the Union City Building - 1843 Mt. Zion Road. Applications may also be printed online, or an online application can be submitted at www.cityofunionky.org. To file an online application, click on the “Corona-Virus” header, then select “Small Business Grants.”

The deadline to apply for funding is August 24th. Funding will be dispersed upon successful review of all required materials and confirmation of business eligibility by the Union City Commission.

-Staff report