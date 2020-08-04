Edgewood Applauds City Attorney for Magazine Feature, Hears from Senator

Edgewood city council received an update from State Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) at its meeting on Monday night.

McDaniel went through some highlights of the 2020 legislative session in Frankfort.

Specifically, the senator spent time talking about the state budget, which instead of a two-year working budget, was adopted to cover just one year after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted legislative plans.

McDaniel explained that the state's finances would be discussed again in the next session.

The senator also said that children should be back in school.

"Masks will probably be normal for the rest of the year," McDaniel said.

In other business, council passed a municipal order declaring a gun to be surplus. The gun was assigned to Gary Linn, the school resource officer (SRO) who just recently retired. He will now receive the gun as his own.

John Meirose is the new SRO for schools in the city. He started his police career at Edgewood, moved to Covington, and is now back at Edgewood.

Mayor John Link announced that the Kentucky City magazine, put out by the Kentucky League of Cities, has featured City Attorney Frank Wichmann in their latest issue.

"He is the GOAT (greatest of all time) when it comes to municipal law, hands down, end of discussion," Edgewood City Administrator Brian Dehner is quoted as saying in the article.

Taylor Mill Mayor Dan Bell also is quoted in the article, saying, "Frank's knowledge of municipal law is second to no one, and he is considered by many the dean of municipal law in northern Kentucky."

Wichmann is also the city attorney for Taylor Mill.

He used to be the city attorney for Erlanger, and is currently a candidate for that city's council.

Mayor Link also said that the summer concert series in the park is going well.

Mayor Link also asked for prayers for Patrolman Tyler Creech, who will be having an operation for a brain tumor this month.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor