Leadership NKY 2021 Class Announced

Tue, 08/04/2020 - 12:57 RCN Newsdesk
The 42nd class of Leadership Northern Kentucky was announced on Tuesday.

The program, sponsored by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, includes 41 professionals from businesses and organizations across the region for its 2021 class.

Founded in 1969, The Leadership NKY program utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and opportunities of the Northern Kentucky region and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. Participants undergo a substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, including economic development, education, government, and human services through monthly virtual and in-person sessions.

"The Class of 2021 will be making meaningful connections toward leadership development, community engagement, and regional investment,” said Elizabeth Corbett, chair of the 2021 class and financial advisor and partner at Focus On Success. “We are excited to welcome and to work with these class members whom we believe will contribute to the program’s 41-year legacy and inspire others with their grit, vision, and talent."

The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2021:

Olivia Amlung, Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing, PLLC

Michelle Bingle, Citi

Tami Blevins, GEAR UP Kentucky / KY Council on Postsecondary Education

Karla Boldery, La Mega Media Inc.

Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

Kyle Brabender, St. Elizabeth Physicians

Bill Bradford, Ft. Thomas Independent Schools

Frank Busofsky, TANK

Caroline Clift, HORAN

Lauren Copeland, Brighton Center, Inc.

David Dalton, The Think Shop & Red Hot Promotions, Inc.

Brad Degenhardt, Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department

Victor Evans, VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

Chris Frodge, Huntington Bank

Jodi Funke, Willow Creek Developers and Builders

Heather Hawkins, Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Whayne Herriford, Whayne Herriford, MS, LPCC-S

Rebecca Hetzer, The Dental Care Plus Group

Louis Hill, Planning & Development Services of Kenton County

Josh Hunt, City of Florence

Megan Jackson, Master Provisions Inc.

Lisa Jones, RevLocal

Hank Kerschen, St. Elizabeth Physicians

Jennifer Kinsley, Northern Kentucky University

Joe Klare, Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky

Seth Longland, Kenton County Public Library

Brian Loosli, The Kroger Co.

Krystle Nemo, Merrill Lynch

Tarita Preston, The Curated Coach

Patrick Roddy, Citi

John Ruebel, City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati

Jennifer Schmitz, The Kroger Co.

Erica Schrand, City of Ft. Mitchell

Jeremy Schrand, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Terry Stapleton, PMC Organometallix, Inc.

Joshua Turner, Messer Construction Co.

Justin Vanderglas, Clark Schaefer Hackett, CPAs & Business Consultants

Chris Verst, Verst Logistics

Megan Volski, WesBanco

Noah M. Welte, Thomas More University

Sandra Woodall, EC LEARN

“Leadership NKY is a unique and immersive leadership development experience,” said Dawn Denham, director of leadership at the NKY Chamber. “Through monthly sessions, this new class will learn and grow together to become better equipped to support and solve pressing issues facing our region. While this year’s class will experience the program in a way unique to any other class before them, they will still make meaningful connections in our region and with one another.”

Since its inception, 1,300 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program.

-Staff report

