Leadership NKY 2021 Class Announced
The 42nd class of Leadership Northern Kentucky was announced on Tuesday.
The program, sponsored by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, includes 41 professionals from businesses and organizations across the region for its 2021 class.
Founded in 1969, The Leadership NKY program utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and opportunities of the Northern Kentucky region and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. Participants undergo a substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, including economic development, education, government, and human services through monthly virtual and in-person sessions.
"The Class of 2021 will be making meaningful connections toward leadership development, community engagement, and regional investment,” said Elizabeth Corbett, chair of the 2021 class and financial advisor and partner at Focus On Success. “We are excited to welcome and to work with these class members whom we believe will contribute to the program’s 41-year legacy and inspire others with their grit, vision, and talent."
The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2021:
Olivia Amlung, Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing, PLLC
Michelle Bingle, Citi
Tami Blevins, GEAR UP Kentucky / KY Council on Postsecondary Education
Karla Boldery, La Mega Media Inc.
Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission
Kyle Brabender, St. Elizabeth Physicians
Bill Bradford, Ft. Thomas Independent Schools
Frank Busofsky, TANK
Caroline Clift, HORAN
Lauren Copeland, Brighton Center, Inc.
David Dalton, The Think Shop & Red Hot Promotions, Inc.
Brad Degenhardt, Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department
Victor Evans, VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm
Chris Frodge, Huntington Bank
Jodi Funke, Willow Creek Developers and Builders
Heather Hawkins, Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Whayne Herriford, Whayne Herriford, MS, LPCC-S
Rebecca Hetzer, The Dental Care Plus Group
Louis Hill, Planning & Development Services of Kenton County
Josh Hunt, City of Florence
Megan Jackson, Master Provisions Inc.
Lisa Jones, RevLocal
Hank Kerschen, St. Elizabeth Physicians
Jennifer Kinsley, Northern Kentucky University
Joe Klare, Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky
Seth Longland, Kenton County Public Library
Brian Loosli, The Kroger Co.
Krystle Nemo, Merrill Lynch
Tarita Preston, The Curated Coach
Patrick Roddy, Citi
John Ruebel, City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati
Jennifer Schmitz, The Kroger Co.
Erica Schrand, City of Ft. Mitchell
Jeremy Schrand, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
Terry Stapleton, PMC Organometallix, Inc.
Joshua Turner, Messer Construction Co.
Justin Vanderglas, Clark Schaefer Hackett, CPAs & Business Consultants
Chris Verst, Verst Logistics
Megan Volski, WesBanco
Noah M. Welte, Thomas More University
Sandra Woodall, EC LEARN
“Leadership NKY is a unique and immersive leadership development experience,” said Dawn Denham, director of leadership at the NKY Chamber. “Through monthly sessions, this new class will learn and grow together to become better equipped to support and solve pressing issues facing our region. While this year’s class will experience the program in a way unique to any other class before them, they will still make meaningful connections in our region and with one another.”
Since its inception, 1,300 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program.
-Staff report