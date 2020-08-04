Leadership NKY 2021 Class Announced

The 42nd class of Leadership Northern Kentucky was announced on Tuesday.

The program, sponsored by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, includes 41 professionals from businesses and organizations across the region for its 2021 class.

Founded in 1969, The Leadership NKY program utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and opportunities of the Northern Kentucky region and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. Participants undergo a substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, including economic development, education, government, and human services through monthly virtual and in-person sessions.



"The Class of 2021 will be making meaningful connections toward leadership development, community engagement, and regional investment,” said Elizabeth Corbett, chair of the 2021 class and financial advisor and partner at Focus On Success. “We are excited to welcome and to work with these class members whom we believe will contribute to the program’s 41-year legacy and inspire others with their grit, vision, and talent."



The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2021:



Olivia Amlung, Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing, PLLC



Michelle Bingle, Citi



Tami Blevins, GEAR UP Kentucky / KY Council on Postsecondary Education



Karla Boldery, La Mega Media Inc.



Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission



Kyle Brabender, St. Elizabeth Physicians



Bill Bradford, Ft. Thomas Independent Schools



Frank Busofsky, TANK



Caroline Clift, HORAN



Lauren Copeland, Brighton Center, Inc.



David Dalton, The Think Shop & Red Hot Promotions, Inc.



Brad Degenhardt, Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department



Victor Evans, VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm



Chris Frodge, Huntington Bank



Jodi Funke, Willow Creek Developers and Builders



Heather Hawkins, Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP



Whayne Herriford, Whayne Herriford, MS, LPCC-S



Rebecca Hetzer, The Dental Care Plus Group



Louis Hill, Planning & Development Services of Kenton County



Josh Hunt, City of Florence



Megan Jackson, Master Provisions Inc.



Lisa Jones, RevLocal



Hank Kerschen, St. Elizabeth Physicians



Jennifer Kinsley, Northern Kentucky University



Joe Klare, Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky



Seth Longland, Kenton County Public Library



Brian Loosli, The Kroger Co.



Krystle Nemo, Merrill Lynch



Tarita Preston, The Curated Coach



Patrick Roddy, Citi



John Ruebel, City Wide Maintenance of Cincinnati



Jennifer Schmitz, The Kroger Co.



Erica Schrand, City of Ft. Mitchell



Jeremy Schrand, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce



Terry Stapleton, PMC Organometallix, Inc.



Joshua Turner, Messer Construction Co.



Justin Vanderglas, Clark Schaefer Hackett, CPAs & Business Consultants



Chris Verst, Verst Logistics



Megan Volski, WesBanco



Noah M. Welte, Thomas More University



Sandra Woodall, EC LEARN



“Leadership NKY is a unique and immersive leadership development experience,” said Dawn Denham, director of leadership at the NKY Chamber. “Through monthly sessions, this new class will learn and grow together to become better equipped to support and solve pressing issues facing our region. While this year’s class will experience the program in a way unique to any other class before them, they will still make meaningful connections in our region and with one another.”



Since its inception, 1,300 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program.

-Staff report