Poll Shows McConnell, Trump Up Big in Kentucky

A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult shows President Donald Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell well ahead of their Democratic rivals in Kentucky.

The poll of 793 likely voters, conducted July 24 - August 2, has Trump ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden, 59-35, and McConnell ahead of Amy McGrath, 53-36. It has a margin of error of three points.

From Morning Consult:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who along with defending his 6-year Republican majority is looking to fend off a challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath, runs 7 points behind Trump in support from likely GOP voters, 84 percent to 91 percent.

He is nonetheless on solid footing, despite his rival’s highly lauded fundraising machine: Fifty-three percent of likely Kentucky voters said they’d back the majority leader if the election were held today, compared with 36 percent who planned to vote for McGrath, who also came up short against a Republican incumbent in a 2018 House race. That 17-point edge for McConnell is smaller than Trump’s 24-point lead over Biden in the commonwealth.

Trump’s Kentucky margin is down from a 33-point high in mid-May, following a significant drop at the end of May.

To see the full story, click here.