Amazon Hiring 1,250 Temporary, Full-Time Employees in Northern Kentucky
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 11:36 RCN Newsdesk
Amazon will begin to hire 1,250 temporary, full-time employees at its Hebron fulfillment center.
Candidates can apply online at https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/warehouse-jobs/hebron-jobs.
The online retail giant pays $15 per hour minimum along with benefits that begin on an employee's first day.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.
-Staff report