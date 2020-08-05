Amazon Hiring 1,250 Temporary, Full-Time Employees in Northern Kentucky

Amazon will begin to hire 1,250 temporary, full-time employees at its Hebron fulfillment center.

Candidates can apply online at https://www.amazondelivers.jobs/warehouse-jobs/hebron-jobs.

The online retail giant pays $15 per hour minimum along with benefits that begin on an employee's first day.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

