Banta Pre-Files Breast Cancer Legislation

New legislation proposed by State Rep. Kim Banta (R-Ft. Mitchell) aims to make breast cancer treatment more affordable and accessible.

Banta pre-filed a bill to remove financial restraints from accessing care, a news release said.

The legislation would mandate that the Department for Medicaid Services exempt individuals who have been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer from meeting spend-down requirements to be eligible for Medicaid services.

"Metastatic breast cancer is an aggressive form of cancer that takes people's lives every day," Banta said. "Individuals dealing with this devastating disease should not be burdened by meeting cumbersome bureaucratic requirements when trying to access care. The patient's sole focus should be on their recovery and health, and I believe we should do everything in our power to eliminate financial restraints associated with accessing treatment."

"We know that this horrible disease is unfortunately all too common- especially in Kentucky," Banta said in an announcement. "This prevalence is what makes this issue so critical. I look forward to discussing this important issue with my colleagues in the coming months."

If signed into law, this proposal would require the approval of a Medicaid state plan amendment from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The pre-filed bill will be considered during the 2021 legislative session, set to convene in January. Details of the pre-filed legislation can be found here.

-Staff report