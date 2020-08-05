Dollar General to Begin Work on New Walton Distribution Center

Dollar General announced plans to increase its distribution center and cold storage facility presence, naming its forthcoming development in Walton as part of those plans.

The River City News reported in June that the dollar store chain received approval from the Commonwealth of Kentucky for incentives in developing the Walton site.



“Dollar General’s supply chain network plays a critical role in ensuring the products customers need and want are delivered to our nearly 17,000 stores in a timely and consistent manner. The addition of these facilities continues to drive efficiency and service through our exceptional supply chain network,” said Mike Kindy, Dollar General’s executive vice president of global supply chain. “We are grateful for the continued partnerships with state and local leaders in each of these communities.”



Dollar General takes a number of factors into consideration when choosing sites for its distribution centers and cold storage facilities, including proximities to Dollar General stores, local business environments, and local workforces, among others, a news release said.

In Walton, Dollar General will construct its eighteenth traditional distribution center, a 630,000-sq. ft. facility expected to employ 250 people to serve 800 stores.

Construction on the $65 million investment is expected to begin in September, with an opening set for January.

The Walton site is also expected to create an additional fifty Dollar General Private Fleet positions.

“The City of Walton welcomes Dollar General to our community. Through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, the company is a great community partner. We feel they are a valuable addition and will benefit Walton and our school district,” said Walton Mayor Gabe Brown. “We appreciate the significant investment the company is making in Northern Kentucky and the 250 jobs that will be created at its newest distribution center. We look forward to celebrating a grand opening of the 630,000 square foot facility that will help Dollar General better serve its customers.”



Dollar General originated in Kentucky as a wholesale venture more than 80 years ago in 1939 and opened the first Dollar General store in Springfield, Kentucky in 1955 and its first distribution center in Scottsville in 1959. Today, Dollar General currently operates more than 580 stores in the Bluegrass State and employs more than 5,600 Kentuckians.

