Erlanger Police Investigate Shooting

The Erlanger Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred earlier today at approximately 11:14 a.m. near 3232 North Talbot Ave in Erlanger.

Numerous emergency calls came into Kenton County Dispatch about shots being fired and one person being struck.

The victim, Amadou Diallo, 21, of Burlington KY, was transported to UC Medical Center by Erlanger Fire/EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time after the scene was secured, two individuals were located that were believed to be involved in the incident. Both individuals were taken into custody without incident, interviewed, and one of them has been charged in connection with the shooting. The reason for the shooting is still under investigation.

Marquis Whalen, 22, of Erlanger, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree. Whalen was transported and lodged at the Kenton County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Erlanger Criminal Investigation Division. If anyone has direct knowledge of the incident they are asked to contact Detective Kyle Thornberry (859) 727-2920.

-Staff report