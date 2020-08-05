Gateway Gifted Bucket Truck for Lineworker Training Program

Gateway Community & Technical College received an International 4300 Lineworker Bucket Truck from the Bowlin Group to assist in its training of lineworkers.

“I am happy to support Gateway and its Linework Training Program through this donation,” said Blevins Bowlin, co-founder and chairman of the Bowlin Group, LLC. “Gateway’s program gives students an excellent opportunity to build a lasting and worthwhile career as a linework technician.”

“We are grateful to the Bowlin Group, LLC for their generous donation,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, president/CEO of Gateway. “Our faculty look forward to being able to provide a new level of training in our exciting program.”

Gateway’s lineworker training certificate program launched last spring. Students who complete the program are prepared to enter the work force as a line apprentice. Average starting wage for a line apprentice in their first year is $24-26/hr. As they advance and become an experienced lineworker, their pay could reach six figures.

According to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, it is estimated that there will be approximately 200 annual lineworker related job openings in the Greater Cincinnati area from 2016 – 2026.

-Staff report