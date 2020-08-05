NKCAC Receives Nearly $1 Million Grant for Child Care, Early Education

The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) received a grant that nearly totals $1 million, Senator Mitch McConnell announced on Wednesday.

NKCAC was awarded a competitive federal grant in the amount of $975,412 to offer comprehensive child care and early education for infants and toddlers in low-income families.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services's Administration for Children and Families’ Early Head Start-Child Care Partnership.

Covington-based NKCAC partners with several child care providers in Northern Kentucky.

“Every child in Kentucky deserves the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe and nurturing environment. I was proud to work with the Northern Kentucky CAC to help secure these federal funds to support working families across the region,” said McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly working to advantage Kentucky and to deliver for worthy programs like this one. I’m grateful to the Northern Kentucky CAC and its dedicated professionals who are setting Kentucky’s next generation on a path toward success.”

“Northern Kentucky Community Action is pleased to be re-awarded the Early Head Start Child Care Partnership Grant,” said Northern Kentucky CAC Executive Director Catrena Bowman-Thomas. “We look forward to providing high quality childcare to our families during this challenging time and we remain committed to working for a more equitable community in which all families thrive. Thank you to Senator McConnell and all of our community partners for your support as we continue to serve the most vulnerable families.”

-Staff report