Southgate to Hear Zone Change Ordinance for Former Beverly Hills Supper Club Site

Southgate City Council is scheduled to hear - but not vote on - the first reading of an ordinance allowing a zone change for the Beverly Hills Memorial Point Development tonight.

A second reading and possible final vote is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 19.

Last month, The Campbell County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve plans for Memorial Point, a mixed-use residential development planned on the site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club.

The project – a joint venture of Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty – will include memorials to the victims of the 1977 fire that claimed 165 lives. Plans for the memorial include a construction along US 27 and a marker or placard depicting a map of the Beverly Hills Supper Club to be placed within a park located in the development.

The $65 million project includes 89 single family homes, 100 to 200 luxury apartments and a for-profit assisted living facility of 79 residential units.

