Erlanger Votes to Close, Split Right-of-Way

Erlanger city council gave the OK to closing a right-of-way near two neighbors' properties.

The meeting on Tuesday night was conducted virtually.

The area in question is about 0.17 of an acre on Bartlett Avenue, between two houses.

Both residences use the property as a driveway.

City Administrator Matt Kremer said that the city typically divides such an area between two homeowners.

Kremer estimated that the cost to close the parcel and splitting it between the homeowners would be around $1,300 or $1,500. The homeowners have agreed to paying that amount.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor