Ft. Mitchell Mayor Addresses Increase in COVID Cases in the City

Ft. Mitchell has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, reporting more than two dozen over the past two weeks, Mayor Jude Hehman said in a video posted to the city's Facebook page.

Nine additional cases were reported on Wednesday.

Hehman said that three Ft. Mitchell residents are hospitalized, with one on a ventilator.

The mayor's message followed an email from the general manager at the Ft. Mitchell Country Club to members informing them of seven positive cases among staff members following the positive test of guests who had had dinner at the club.

That group had dinner at the country club on Friday, July 17, and later "were found to be positive for COVID-19," General Manager Christopher Atwell wrote. Two servers reported that they were experiencing symptoms and later tested positive.

The club closed its food and beverage operations, and noted that none of the positive tests came from employees in the kitchen, pro shop, snack shop, or grounds crew.

At last report, the club planned to reopen all its food and beverage operations this past Tuesday.

In his video message, Hehman referenced a business in the city that had nine employees test positive, though he did not name the business.

"We don't have to overreact," Hehman said. "I'm just trying to give what the facts are that over the last fourteen days we've had that increase."

Hehman said that he was disappointed when Governor Andy Beshear ordered bars to close and limited capacity for indoor dining at restaurants following a spike in cases statewide.

The mayor, who said that he has been in contact with the Northern Kentucky Health Department over the issues in his city, said that he would rather that call about businesses be made at the local level.

"With the health department reaching out to me, I'm going to say I need your help," Hehman said. "He's done restrictions of wearing face masks and everything - please adhere to those, because there is an increase.

"I want my children to go back to school, I want your kids to go back to school. If we don't change things in the next two weeks, that's not going to happen."

