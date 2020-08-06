Local Governments Receive Federal Funds for Housing Programs

Some local government entities in Northern Kentucky received part of a nearly $5 million federal award for Kentucky housing programs as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Senator Mitch McConnell announced the funds, distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD)'s Housing Choice Voucher Program, on Wednesday.

“Kentucky families need our support as they face the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. I’ve heard from housing authorities regarding the urgency of this federal assistance, and I was pleased to work with them to help Kentuckians through this pandemic,” said McConnell. “When we wrote the CARES Act in my office, we focused on sending relief directly to families in need. As a result, the bold rescue legislation is delivering assistance in every part of our Commonwealth. As Senate Majority Leader, I’ll keep working to put Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national discussion, especially as we combat this virus.”

Among the Northern Kentucky entities receiving funds:

Housing Authority of Newport - $81,935

Covington CDA - $157,004

Boone Co. Fiscal Court - $153,392

Campbell Co. Department of Housing - $107,699

