More Traffic Impacts Expected on I-71/75 Starting Sunday

The entrance ramp from Dixie Highway to northbound Interstate 71/75 will close on Sunday night for one week as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continues its pavement improvement project on the highway.

The closure starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday and is expected to last through August 16.

The left lane of northbound I-71/75 will also close between Dixie Highway and Kyles Lane while the two right lanes will be shifted to the right at the Dixie exit.

The closure is needed to that crews can safely remove and replace pavement sections in this area.

Also starting on Sunday and lasting until further notice, the left lane of northbound I-71/75 will close between Buttermilk Pike and the Brent Spence Bridge.

At 10 p.m., each night, the middle lane within the project area also will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

By 6 a.m. the following morning, the middle lane will reopen and two lanes of travel will be in place throughout the project area.

This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place several weeks so that crews can continue pavement treatment and other safety improvements within the project area. It is likely that crews will not work continuously in the same area during this time frame, but will move throughout the project area to complete work.

The pavement improvement project began June 15 on a four-mile section of Interstates 71/75, southbound and northbound, between MLK/12th Street (Exit 191) in Covington and the Fort Mitchell-Dixie Highway area (190.7 – 186.7 mileposts).

The majority of the project area will undergo a diamond grinding treatment. A high-friction surface treatment, which involves adding a layer of aggregates on the pavement, will be done on the southbound curve in Fort Mitchell and the northbound curve going down the Cut-in-the-Hill. The replacement of pavement slabs and repairing the damaged median barrier wall is also a part of the project.

The speed limit will be reduced from 55 miles per hour to 45 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone.

The $7.9 million project has an October 2020 completion.

-Staff report

Photo via traffic cam