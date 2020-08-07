COVID-19: 573 New Cases in Ky., 44 in Northern Kentucky

573 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky were announced by Governor Andy Beshear on Friday, bringing the state's total to 33,796 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

In Northern Kentucky, there were 44 newly confirmed cases on Friday, bringing the four-county region's total to 3,004.

The state's positivity rate remains above 5% at 5.57%, "and what it suggests is that we are still in a very dangerous place where this virus could easily get out of control,” Beshear said.

On Monday, the governor is expected to have additional guidance for Kentucky’s bars and restaurants.

“Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes. Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating,” said Gov. Beshear yesterday. “Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m. Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home.”

Twenty-one of the new cases on Friday involve children aged five and under,

Four additional deaths were reported, bringing the state's total to 764.

As of Friday, there have been at least 684,356 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.57%. At least 8,589 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear encouraged all Kentuckians to take advantage of coronavirus testing being offered at more than 200 locations across the commonwealth.

For additional information about each location, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

-Staff report