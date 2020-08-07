Florence Movie Theater to Reopen Next Week with Discounted Prices, Face Masks

A Florence movie theater will reopen next Friday.

Cinemark announced that its Cinemark Florence 14 is scheduled to reopen its doors on August 14 as part of the company's test-and-learn process, which it said is instrumental in defining the training, communication and implementation of all cleaning and sanitization protocols and new technology, as it prepares for the comprehensive opening of its U.S. locations.



Upon reopening, guests are invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films and their favorite traditional concessions at greatly reduced prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a Private Watch Party and host a private screening of a “Comeback Classic” film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

Tickets go on sale Friday night, August 7, at www.cinemark.com.



Cinemark Florence 14 is located at 7860 Mall Road in Florence.

The movie theater chain said that there will be greatly enhanced cleanliness and safety measures as it reopens during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Employees are also undergoing new training and will wear face masks and gloves while working.

Employees will complete a wellness check prior to each shift.



All theatres will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing and seats will be automatically blocked nearby a seat purchased by a movie-goer.

Customers will wear face masks while in theaters, and can only be removed while eating and drinking in the auditoriums.

