Two Dead After High Speed Chase from Cincinnati Ends in Crash in Newport

Two people are dead after a police pursuit ended with a crash in Newport.

Four people were struck by a suspect's vehicle, two of whom died, and two of whom are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Three suspects in the vehicle were arrested and only suffered only minor injuries, according to Cincinnati Police, which handled media inquiries at the scene.

The crash happened at Fifth and Monmouth streets where sidewalk dining tables and chairs were seen scattered by the crash.

The pursuit began on the Cincinnati side of the Ohio River before entering Covington via the Roebling Suspension Bridge and then east into Newport.

-Staff report