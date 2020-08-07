NKY Organizations Awarded Grants to Offset Pandemic Costs

Nearly $20,000 was awarded to local organizations recently as Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky announced that it has distributed more than half a million dollars to assist those nonprofits facing hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent grants include:

$8,000 to Covington Partners to support educational materials for the students enrolled in their programs

$4,350 to Holy Cross High School, to cover special directional signage, thermal imagery and infrared thermometers, and disinfectant

$3,000 to UpSpring for tablets to support their summer campers’ learning

$1,680 to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Northern Kentucky, to purchase a Zoom subscription used for telehealth conferences, training sessions, and more, as well as sneeze guards for tables used in support/education group meetings

$1,117 to St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation, to support the cost of a hotel room for two weeks for an individual recovering from the virus and engaging in services with Welcome House to secure long-term housing following the hotel stay

$527 to Faith Community Pharmacy for purchase of small bottles to hold hand sanitizer

“We are grateful to be able to meet our nonprofits’ needs as they arise,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “Our Relief Fund’s flexibility allows us to respond individually to requests that best serve our community, as we continue to navigate and recover from this pandemic in Northern Kentucky.”



The most recent round of grants brings the total amount distributed from the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund to more than $550,000, including past recipients:

Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, $200,000 for senior meals

Be Concerned, $160,000 $150,000 for food and hygiene and cleaning supplies $10,000 to replace a pallet jack due to extensive wear from increased use during distribution of food and hygiene and cleaning supplies, and additional food supplies

Life Learning Center, $50,000, for PPE distribution to nearly 30 additional nonprofits

Faith Community Pharmacy, $35,000 for critically needed medications

NKY Digital Equity Initiative for Students (through United Way of Greater Cincinnati - NKY), $34,500 to bring critically needed internet access to K-12 students for summer learning

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, $30,000 for diapers and feminine hygiene products

Esperanza Center, $15,000 for rent, utilities, and other emergency supports for the Hispanic/Latino families they serve

Learning Grove, $6,000 for delivery of essential goods to families

St. Vincent de Paul – Northern Kentucky, $4,500 for emergency family assistance

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation, $1,200 for emergency housing assistance

Additionally, the Digital Equity Initiative for Students, facilitated by United Way of Greater Cincinnati – Northern Kentucky and supported by the Relief Fund, was recently approved to expand services to the Diocese of Covington’s Alliance for Catholic Urban Education (ACUE) grade schools, and to its high schools in the area.



Leaders engaged in the Relief Fund’s advisory committee have opted to maintain a thorough, conservative approach to their consideration of requests. Their methodology anticipates an uptick in requests for basic emergency needs related to food, shelter, healthcare, and other related resources, as unemployment and other supports begin to diminish.



Horizon Community Funds continues to accept donations to the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, understanding that these varying needs will continue for area nonprofits for some time, both alongside and following the pandemic.



“We encourage the community to join us in helping to support individuals and families most in need in Northern Kentucky,” said Grayson.



Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate by:

Texting “NKYRELIEF” to 44-321

Visiting www.horizonfunds.org

Mailing a check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund): 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 430, Covington, KY 41011

-Staff report